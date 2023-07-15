NBA Summer League Score: Boston 94, Orlando 77

The Boston Celtics outperformed the Orlando Magic with a final score of 94-77 in an NBA Summer League score on Saturday.

LAS VEGAS (News Wire) — The 2023 NBA Summer League continued on Saturday, as the Boston Celtics (2-3) outperformed the Orlando Magic (0-5), securing a 94-77 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Celtics showcased a balanced offensive attack, with Vincent Bodon leading the team with 13 points, followed by Reginald Kissoonlal and Jordan Walsh, both contributing 12 points. Bodon also added 6 rebounds and 3 assists to his tally, while Kissoonlal grabbed 5 rebounds.

Kamar Baldwin and JD Davison were the primary playmakers, dishing out 6 assists each.

On the other side, the Magic’s top scorer was Robert Baker, who scored 15 points and secured 11 rebounds. Elijah Hughes and Amauri Hardy also contributed significantly, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively.

The Celtics shot at an impressive 45.5% from the field (35/77 FG) and 34.3% from beyond the arc (12/35 3P). Their free-throw shooting was also commendable, with a 70.6% success rate (12/17 FT).

The Magic, however, struggled with their shooting, making only 37.3% of their field goal attempts (31/83 FG) and 27.5% of their three-point attempts (11/40 3P). They were perfect from the free-throw line, though, making all four of their attempts.

The Celtics dominated the paint, scoring 40 points compared to the Magic’s 34. They also outperformed the Magic in terms of second-chance points (11-7) and fast-break points (19-14).

The Celtics’ largest lead was 25 points, while the Magic managed to lead by 7 points at their best. The game saw three lead changes and was tied twice.

The Celtics will look to carry this momentum forward in their upcoming games, while the Magic will aim to bounce back from this defeat.

