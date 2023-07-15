NBA Summer League: Denver 89, New York 86 – Report

LAS VEGAS (Sporting Alert, July 15) — The NBA Summer League continued on Saturday, as the Denver Nuggets narrowly defeated the New York Knicks 89-86 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Nuggets’ Julian Strawther led the charge with an impressive 25 points, making 8 of his 16 field goal attempts and sinking 5 of his 11 three-point attempts. He also contributed nine rebounds, two assists, and a block, proving to be a key player in Denver’s victory.

Hunter Tyson also had a strong performance in the victory, scoring 17 points. He made 5 of his 13 field goal attempts, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. Tyson also contributed six rebounds and two steals to the Nuggets’ effort.

Ismael Kamagate, the Nuggets’ center, added 12 points and eight rebounds in just over 16 minutes of play, making 6 of his 8 field goal attempts.

On the New York Knicks’ side, QJ Peterson was the standout performer, scoring 25 points. He made 8 of his 17 field goal attempts, including 3 of 9 from three-point range, and also contributed 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Michael Foster Jr. of the Knicks also had a notable performance, scoring 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He made 8 of his 16 field goal attempts.

Despite the loss, the Knicks showed a strong performance in the second half, outscoring the Nuggets 54-42. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Nuggets’ strong first half.

The game was closely contested, with the lead changing hands six times and the teams tied on three occasions. The Nuggets’ biggest lead was 21 points, while the Knicks led by 2 points at their peak.

The Nuggets’ victory brings their Summer League record to 2-3, matching the Knicks’ record. Both teams will be looking to improve as the Summer League continues.

