NFL News on Black Monday: Giants Fired Coach; Redskins Target Rivera

MIAMI, FL, Sporting Alert – The following are the updates and headlines on “Black Monday”, following the final round of regular-season games in the NFL on Sunday.

Week 17 ended with a lot of dramas and some predictable results, but the excitement is expected to continue on Monday with several coaching posts slated to become available.

New York Giants Fired Pat Shurmur

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants has fired coach Pat Shurmur, after he failed to lead his to a single playoff appearance during his tenure.

Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network, revealed on his Twitter account: “The #Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur, source says. It’s over after two years.”

According to the report, Shurmur, who is out after two years in charge, was the first Giants coach since Ray Handley (1991-92) to not guide New York to at least one playoff appearance during their time.

Washington Redskins Target Former Panther Coach Ron Rivera

ESPN’s Stats and Information is also reporting that Ron Rivera is set to be hired as the new Washington Redskins head coach.

Rivera, who was recently fired by Carolina Panthers, has a proper resume and is one of four coaches – joining Bill Belichick (3), Bruce Arians (2) and Dan Reeves (2) – in the last 30 years to win multiple AP NFL Coach of the Year awards, ESPN reports.

Looking In Kansas City For A Coach?

Meanwhile, with Rivera out, the Panthers are in search of a new head coach and ESPN understands that the club has made a connection for Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

According to Rapoport, the Panthers submitted a request for Bieniemy and have plans to interview him for the heading coach vacancy sometime this week.

Bieniemy has been working with Chiefs head Andy Reid in Kansas City and the former has publicly supported his coach abilities.

Pat Shurmur Record With New York Giants

Who Fired Pat Shurmur coach? The New York Giants fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 after he failed and became the first coach not to lead the team to a single playoff berth in his tenure. What the last game Pat Shurmur coached New York Giants? Pat Shurmur’s last game before being fired by the Giants was a 34-17 defeat on Sunday, Dec. 29 against the Philadelphia Eagles. What was Pat Shurmur’s record with the New York Giants? Pat Shurmur compiled 9-23 record disappointing record with the Giants in his two seasons

