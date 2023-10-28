San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets tonight: Live Gamecast and Updates

San Antonio, TX – The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are both looking to bounce back from opening-night losses as they face off in a Western Conference clash on Friday night at the Frost Bank Center. Following live GameCast Box Score updates

The matchup is particularly crucial as both teams tied for the worst record in the Western Conference last season, finishing at 22-60.

A Tale of Two Cities

In their most recent encounter on March 5, the Rockets trounced the Spurs by 32 points, marking their largest win over San Antonio since January 20, 1984.

Houston shot an impressive 61.2% from the field in that victory. However, both teams have undergone significant changes since then, making this matchup an unpredictable affair.

San Antonio’s season-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks featured a back-and-forth final period with five ties before the Mavericks pulled away. Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ 7-foot-4 rookie, finished with 15 points but struggled with foul trouble.

On the other side, the Rockets were blown out by Orlando, losing 116-86. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks each scored 14 points in their Houston debuts.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets tonight: Key Players and Stats

Wembanyama’s debut was reminiscent of Tim Duncan’s first NBA game, as both logged 15 points and were 6-of-9 from the floor. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 23 points, while Keldon Johnson added 17. For the Rockets, Alperen Sengun posted 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Betting Lines

According to ESPN, the Spurs are favored by 3 points, with an over/under set at 224.5. This line reflects the uncertainty surrounding both teams, given their recent performances and changes in rosters.

Coaches’ Perspective

Houston coach Ime Udoka expressed disappointment over his team’s physicality in the loss to Orlando, stating, “This was the worst game we’ve played collectively and individually.”

Meanwhile, Spurs’ Devin Vassell emphasized the need for execution, saying, “It’s our first game, so we can’t overreact. We can’t panic.”