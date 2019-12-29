Week 17 NFL Schedule, TV Streams; Race For Playoff Places Live

MIAMI, FL, Sporting Alert – The following is the NFL schedule, live TV channels and streaming information for Week 17 final round of regular season fixtures. Box scores live at NFL.com

Today’s game of the week will come from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, where Russell Wilson and Seahawks (11-4) battle against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) to determine the winner of the NFC West title.

It’s been one of the most discussed games for the last few weeks, especially after the remarkable Week 10 battle in which Seattle prevailed in overtime.

“This is definitely a week you don’t have to try at all to get your team up for the game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “It’ll be the same thing for them.

“Just the times I’ve been in this situation in the past, it’s extremely fun to coach. You have everyone’s attention, everyone is completely into it.

“No stone goes unturned by anyone. You don’t have to push anyone on that. Everyone’s going to be locked in and that’s all you can do.”

Game time for this NFL Sunday Night Football game is slated for 8:20 pm ET and NBC will have the television coverage. NBCSports.com will provide the online live streaming for viewers wishing to watch the action on their preferred streaming platforms.

A victory for San Francisco will see the team sealing the division and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.

However, a win for Seattle will give the home side its fifth division title in Pete Carroll’s 10 seasons in charge. The Seahawks, with a victory, could also end up as the No. 3 seed and a home playoff game.

In other games on the NFL schedule on Sunday, the Kansas Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings entertain the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons go to Tampa to visit the Buccaneers, while New Orleans Saints are at the Carolina Panthers.

Tom Brady and New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins, also at 1:00.

All the above games will kick-off at 1:00 pm ET.

Meanwhile, there are seven games slated for 4:25 pm, including the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, as well as the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Redskins.

NFL SCHEDULE COMPLETE – WEEK 17

Sunday, December 29

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 pm CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 pm FOX

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 pm FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:25 pm CBS

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 pm CBS

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 pm FOX

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pm FOX

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00pm CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 pm FOX

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 4:25 pm CBS

Washington Redkins at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pm FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 pm FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:25 pm CBS

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 pm CBS

Arizona at LA Rams 4:25 pm FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 pm NBC and NBCsports.com