appalachian-st.-grinds-out-rainy-13-9-win-over-miami-(ohio)

Appalachian State relied mostly on defense to defeat Miami (Ohio) 13-9 in a rainy mess in the Cure Bowl on Saturday at Orlando, Fla.

Joey Aguilar ran for Appalachian State's only touchdown and threw for 211 yards with an interception as the Mountaineers improved to 7-1 all-time in bowls.

Miami (11-3) moved into Appalachian State territory on its final possession, but Ronald Clarke recovered a fumble with 2:34 left to halt that threat. The RedHawks were held to 227 yards of total offense.

Anderson Castle rushed for 119 yards on 20 carries for the Mountaineers (9-5), who had a five-game winning streak to close the regular season before losing in the Sun Belt Conference title game.

Miami, the Mid-American Conference champion, had a five-game winning streak snapped. Appalachian State is 4-0 in bowl games against MAC opponents. This was the first meeting between the teams.

Both teams had trouble holding onto the ball as conditions played a huge role.

Miami running back Rashad Amos rushed for 180 yards on 33 carries. The Redhawks had only 44 passing yards.

Appalachian State finally got into the end zone with Aguilar's 9-yard run with 4:46 left in the third quarter.

But after forcing a Miami punt, the Mountaineers gave it back on a fumble. On the next play, Amos ran 23 yards for a touchdown, pulling the RedHawks within 13-9.

With about eight minutes left, Miami punted from the Appalachian State 45 but got only one more possession.

Despite a 202-109 advantage in total offense, Appalachian State's halftime lead was just 6-3. Aguilar had 147 yards on 13-for-25 passing in the half.

It was all about field goals early on. Miami's Graham Nicholson, the Lou Groza Award winner as the nation's top kicker, opened the scoring with a 34-yarder. Michael Hughes of Appalachian State was good from 29 and 22 yards, completing drives that covered 71 and 88 yards.

The next time in Miami territory, the Mountaineers were foiled on a four-down play from the RedHawks' 17-yard line on a possession that began at midfield following a Miami fumble. Then in the final minute of the half, Appalachian State was stopped on downs at the Miami 19.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Appalachian St. grinds out rainy 13-9 win over Miami (Ohio) puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.