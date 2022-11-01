Arizona guard Courtney Ramey suspended for first three 3 games

TUCSON, Ariz. —— After participating in a non-certified pre-draft camp last spring, Arizona guard Courtney Ramey has been suspended for the opening three games of the college basketball season, the school announced this week.

Arizona announced Monday that Ramey lost an appeal for taking part in the seniors-only Portsmouth Invitational in April, which means he will serve a suspension. Read More: New Orleans Pelicans 112 beat LA Clippers 91; video highlights, stats and recap

The player will be able to play for No. 18 Arizona in its exhibition game against Western Oregon on Tuesday, but he will not be available for the games against Nicholls, Southern, and Utah Tech.

The Portsmouth Invitational was designed for seniors who had exhausted their college eligibility, but Ramey’s participation was a bit of a gray area because the NCAA gave players an extra COVID-19 year.

The camp was not played for the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ramey who is a fifth-year senior, is expected to play a big role for the Wildcats this season after transferring from Texas, where he spent most of the past four years as a starter.