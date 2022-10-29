Final score, free video – No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 13 Penn State, 44-31

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — — No. 2 Ohio State fended off the early challenges of No. 13 Penn State to pull away late in the fourth quarter for a 44-31 victory over the Nittany Lions in a Big Ten conference clash at Beaver Stadium, in University Park on Saturday (29) as the Week 9 college football schedule continues. Box Score Here

J.T. Tuimoloau, who was everywhere defensively today, had a strip sack to set up the separation-score in the fourth quarter and then a pick-6 to cap a spectacular performance by the defensive end. Read More: ESPN3 schedule: How to Watch and listen to Miami vs Virginia?

C.J. Stroud went 26 of 33 on completed passes for 354 yards and one touchdown for the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten), TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 78 yards and two scores, and Marvin Harrison Jr. had 10 catches for 185 yards in the win.

Cade Stover also took a catch for a score with 78 yards for Ohio State, which trailed 21-16 with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter before scoring twice within 34 seconds while putting up 28 fourth-quarter points to storm away.

Sean Clifford was 32 for 47 on passes for 371 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while Parker Washington ran for 179 yards and a score for Penn State (6-2, 3-2) which was losing for the second time this season.

Miyan Williams injured; Jaxon Smith-Njigba didn’t play with hamstring injury

Star running back Miyan Williams ran for a score, but left Saturday’s game with an apparent right-hand injury and didn’t return. Williams picked up the injury while being tackled alongside the Penn State sideline following a 5-yard gain on the final play of the first quarter. He’s expected to return against Northwestern next week.

Ohio State was also again without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who didn’t play Saturday after failing to recover from his troubled hamstring injury. Smith-Njigba didn’t take part in practice this week, according to ESPN sources and there is no timeline for his return.

Smith-Njigba has yet to play a complete game this season for the Buckeyes after he injured his hamstring against Notre Dame early in the season opener. He made a return for games against Toledo and Iowa (Oct. 22) but was unable to finish either contest due to the injury.