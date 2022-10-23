Latest NFL scores today in Week 7 – Oct. 23

MIAMI, FL —— The following are the latest NFL scores and results in Week 7 with the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants among the teams picking up victories today, Sunday, October 23.

New York Giants (6-1) picked up their fourth successive victory this season with a 23-17 win over the

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) to match their best start since 2008. Star quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown to carry New York down the stretch.

He also went 19 for 30 completed passes for 202 yards, while Saquon Barkley finished with 107 yards on 24 carries, and Graham Gano kicked three field goals in the win. READ ALSO: NFL Week 7 schedule and how to watch on TV and streams – Oct. 23

Lawrence finished 22 of 43 for 310 yards for the struggling Jacksonville, which lost its fourth straight.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys forced five turnovers in the second half en route to a 24-6 win against the reeling Detroit Lions, who suffered a fourth successive defeat and fell to 1-5 on the season overall.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury and went 19 of 25 on passes for 207 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, while Ezekiel Elliott ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns for which Dallas leaned on its defense to beat the Lions.

Jared Goff was 21 of 26 for 228 yards with two interceptions in the defeat for Detriot.

The Kansas City Chiefs trounce the San Francisco 49ers 44-23 with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for a remarkable 423 yards and three touchdowns on 25 of 34 completed passes with an interception in the victory for the travelers to bounce back from the defeat to the Bills last week.

Mecole Hardman rushed for two touchdowns and had an 8-yard catch for a score, Justin Watson caught a 4-yard TD, JuJu Smith-Schuster finished with 124 yards and a score for Kansas City (5-2). Clyde Edwards-Helaire also scored on a 16-yard run, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling catch three passes for 111 yards and Travis Kelce ended with 98 yards in the win.

Jimmy Garoppolo was 25 of 37 on passes for 303 yards in the defeat for the San Francisco 49ers (3-4). George Kittle caught six passes for 98 yards and a TD, while Ray-Ray McCloud III had four catches for 65 yards and a score.

NFL WEEK 7 SCORES AND RESULTS – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 44, Beat SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 23

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 23, Beat GREEN BAY PACKERS 21

NEW YORK GIANTS 23, Beat JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 17

BALTIMORE RAVENS 23, Beat CLEVELAND BROWNS 20

DALLAS COWBOYS 24, Beat DETROIT LIONS 6

TENNESSEE TITANS 19, Beat INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 10

CINCINNATI BENGALS 35, Beat ATLANTA FALCONS 17

CAROLINA PANTHERS 21, Beat TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 3

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 38, Beat HOUSTON TEXANS 20

NEW YORK JETS 16, Beat DENVER BRONCOS 9

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 37, Beat LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 23