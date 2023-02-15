The SEC announced the results of the 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll, and it’s no surprise that LSU baseball emerged as the favorite to win the conference championship.

LSU received 11 first-place votes, while Florida, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M each got one. Five Texas A&M players also received Preseason All-SEC recognition, while the Tigers and Tennessee followed with four each in the same vote by the league’s head coaches. Read more: LSU leads nine SEC baseball teams in D1Baseball Preseason Rankings

The 2023 SEC baseball championship is expected to be fiercely competitive, as evidenced by several different schools receiving both players and team mentions heading into the start of the new campaign this week.

Tennessee topped the Eastern Division after collecting 12 votes and was followed by Florida and Vanderbilt.

On the other hand, LSU led the Western Division with 12 votes, followed by Texas A&M and Arkansas, with Ole Miss coming in fourth.

The full results of the 2023 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll are as follows:

Eastern Division

Tennessee (12) – 90 Florida (2) – 79 Vanderbilt – 64 South Carolina – 51 Georgia – 48 Kentucky – 34 Missouri – 19

Western Division

LSU (12) – 88 Texas A&M (1) – 69 Arkansas – 68 Ole Miss (1) – 64 Alabama – 34 Auburn – 33 Mississippi State – 29