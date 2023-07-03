Miami Heat top LA Lakers in California Classic 2023

CALIFORNIA, July 3 – The Miami Heat triumphed over the Los Angeles Lakers with a 107-90 victory in a California Classic 2023 NBA Summer League game on Monday, with standout performances from Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. for the Heat, and Max Christie for the Lakers. Gamebook

Nikola Jovic, a forward for the Heat, played for nearly 27 minutes, scoring 21 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and providing three assists. His performance was complemented by guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 22 points, collected three rebounds, and had one assist in just under 22 minutes of play.

On the Lakers' side, guard Max Christie was the top performer. In over 31 minutes on the court, Christie scored 17 points, secured six rebounds, and contributed four assists.

The Heat’s victory was a team effort, with significant contributions from other players as well. Dru Smith, a guard, scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and made five assists. Chase Audige, another guard, added 18 points to the team’s total.

For the Lakers, forward Jalen Hood-Schifino and guard Cole Swider also put up notable numbers. Hood-Schifino scored 15 points, collected five rebounds, and made four assists, while Swider contributed 13 points, and five rebounds.

The Miami Heat’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers demonstrates the team’s depth and the players’ ability to contribute across the board. As the California Classic 2023 Summer League continues, both teams will be looking to build on these performances and develop their young talent.