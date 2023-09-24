Updated NFL Week 3 Schedule, TV Channels, Times, Records

MIAMI, FL — The NFLWeek 3 schedule continues on Sunday and Monday with a number of interesting matchups, with a few teams aiming to stay undefeated and some seeking a first win in the early campaign. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins are among the teams hoping to extend their winning streak. How to Watch
Meanwhile, the likes of New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals are among a host of teams looking to shake off a slow start as they go in search of a first win in the new season.
- Read more: NFL Week 2 Schedule, TV channels, predictions, times
- Read more: Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Oregon slams No. 19 Colorado
The opening wave of games in the NFL Week 3 schedule starts at 1:00 p.m. ET with nine games before the remaining fixtures follow from 4:05 p.m. ET through Sunday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.
For those looking to catch all the action, games will be broadcast across CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and ESPN platforms. Live streaming is also available on smart devices, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App.
Updated NFL Week 3 Schedule for 2023 with Teams’ Current Records
Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Indianapolis Colts (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Place: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
- Line: BAL -8.0
- O/U: 43
- Tennessee Titans (1-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-1)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Place: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- Line: CLE -3.5
- O/U: 38
- Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-1)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Place: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
- Line: DET -3.5
- O/U: 47
- New Orleans Saints (1-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-0)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Place: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
- Line: GB -1.0
- O/U: 42
- Houston Texans (0-2) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Place: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
- Line: JAX -7.5
- O/U: 43.5
- Denver Broncos (1-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (2-0)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Place: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
- Line: MIA -6.0
- O/U: 47.5
- How to Watch
- Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Place: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
- Line: EVEN
- O/U: 54
- New England Patriots (1-1) vs. New York Jets (0-2)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Place: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Line: NE -2.5
- O/U: 36
- Buffalo Bills (2-0) vs. Washington Commanders (1-1)
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Place: FedExField, Landover, MD
- Line: BUF -6.0
- O/U: 43
- Carolina Panthers (1-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Place: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- Line: SEA -5.0
- O/U: 42
- Chicago Bears (0-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Place: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
- Line: KC -12.5
- O/U: 48
- How to Watch
- Dallas Cowboys (2-0) vs. Arizona Cardinals (0-2)
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Place: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- Line: DAL -13.0
- O/U: 43
- How to Watch
- Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Place: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
- Line: LV -2.5
- O/U: 43
- How to Watch
Monday Night Football NFL Week 3 Schedule, September 25, 2023
- Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
- Place: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- Line: PHI -5.0
- O/U: 45
- How to Watch
- Los Angeles Rams (2-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-1)
- Time: 8:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN DEPORTES
- Place: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
- Line: CIN -2.5
- O/U: 43.5