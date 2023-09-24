Updated NFL Week 3 Schedule, TV Channels, Times, Records

MICAH DISNEY | Staff Writer

MIAMI, FL — The NFLWeek 3 schedule continues on Sunday and Monday with a number of interesting matchups, with a few teams aiming to stay undefeated and some seeking a first win in the early campaign. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins are among the teams hoping to extend their winning streak. How to Watch

Meanwhile, the likes of New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Bengals are among a host of teams looking to shake off a slow start as they go in search of a first win in the new season.

The opening wave of games in the NFL Week 3 schedule starts at 1:00 p.m. ET with nine games before the remaining fixtures follow from 4:05 p.m. ET through Sunday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For those looking to catch all the action, games will be broadcast across CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, and ESPN platforms. Live streaming is also available on smart devices, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App.

Updated NFL Week 3 Schedule for 2023 with Teams’ Current Records

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Indianapolis Colts (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-0) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Place: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD Line: BAL -8.0 O/U: 43



Tennessee Titans (1-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-1) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Place: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH Line: CLE -3.5 O/U: 38

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-1) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Place: Ford Field, Detroit, MI Line: DET -3.5 O/U: 47



New Orleans Saints (1-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-0) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Place: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI Line: GB -1.0 O/U: 42



Houston Texans (0-2) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Place: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL Line: JAX -7.5 O/U: 43.5



Denver Broncos (1-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (2-0) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Place: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Line: MIA -6.0 O/U: 47.5 How to Watch



Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (0-2) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Place: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Line: EVEN O/U: 54



New England Patriots (1-1) vs. New York Jets (0-2) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Place: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Line: NE -2.5 O/U: 36



Buffalo Bills (2-0) vs. Washington Commanders (1-1) Time: 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Place: FedExField, Landover, MD Line: BUF -6.0 O/U: 43



Carolina Panthers (1-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-0) Time: 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Place: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Line: SEA -5.0 O/U: 42



Chicago Bears (0-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) Time: 4:25 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Place: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Line: KC -12.5 O/U: 48 How to Watch



Dallas Cowboys (2-0) vs. Arizona Cardinals (0-2) Time: 4:25 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Place: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Line: DAL -13.0 O/U: 43 How to Watch



Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) Time: 8:20 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Place: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Line: LV -2.5 O/U: 43 How to Watch



Monday Night Football NFL Week 3 Schedule, September 25, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) Time: 7:15 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+ Place: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Line: PHI -5.0 O/U: 45 How to Watch

