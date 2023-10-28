NFL Week 8 schedule, TV channels, times and preview

MIAMI, FL (Oct. 28) — The NFL Week 8 schedule continues on Sunday with a jam-packed round of fixtures, featuring a slew of matchups that could have significant implications for the playoff race.

From divisional rivalries like the New York Jets facing off against the New York Giants to high-stakes games like the Kansas City Chiefs at the Denver Broncos, this week promises to deliver a full slate of gridiron action.

Where to Watch NFL Week 8 schedule?

For fans looking to catch every snap, the games will be broadcast across FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC platforms. Several streaming platforms, including Sling TV, YouTube TV (get a free trial) and FuboTV will also provide live streaming coverage to those cordcutters.

The action NFL Week 8 schedule starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday with nine games, including the clash between the Los Angeles Rams at the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, live on FOX.

Also at 1:00 p.m., at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, the Miami Dolphins will entertain the New England Patriots, live on CBS.

This week’s NFL Sunday Night Football game will come from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, where the Chicago Bears travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Week 8 schedule

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Matchup Time (ET) TV/Mobile Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS New York Jets at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM CBS Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC

NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football

Monday, October 30, 2023