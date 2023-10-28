NFL Week 8 schedule, TV channels, times and preview

KARL HAMILTON
NFL Week 8 Schedule TV Channels, live results and updates
MIAMI, FL (Oct. 28) — The NFL Week 8 schedule continues on Sunday with a jam-packed round of fixtures, featuring a slew of matchups that could have significant implications for the playoff race.

From divisional rivalries like the New York Jets facing off against the New York Giants to high-stakes games like the Kansas City Chiefs at the Denver Broncos, this week promises to deliver a full slate of gridiron action.

Where to Watch NFL Week 8 schedule?

For fans looking to catch every snap, the games will be broadcast across FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC platforms. Several streaming platforms, including Sling TV, YouTube TV (get a free trial) and FuboTV will also provide live streaming coverage to those cordcutters.

The action NFL Week 8 schedule starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday with nine games, including the clash between the Los Angeles Rams at the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, live on FOX.

Also at 1:00 p.m., at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, the Miami Dolphins will entertain the New England Patriots, live on CBS.

This week’s NFL Sunday Night Football game will come from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, where the Chicago Bears travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Week 8 schedule

Sunday, October 29, 2023

MatchupTime (ET)TV/Mobile
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers1:00 PMFOX
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys1:00 PMFOX
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers1:00 PMFOX
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts1:00 PMFOX
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
New York Jets at New York Giants1:00 PMCBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PMCBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans1:00 PMCBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders1:00 PMFOX
Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks4:05 PMFOX
Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals4:25 PMCBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos4:25 PMCBS
Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers4:25 PMCBS
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers8:20 PMNBC

NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football

Monday, October 30, 2023

MatchupTime (ET)TV/Mobile
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions8:15 PMESPN/ABC