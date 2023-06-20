Draymond Green to join LA Lakers?

In a surprising turn of events, NBA star Draymond Green is poised to enter free agency, despite being a stalwart of the Golden State Warriors for 11 seasons. Green’s agent, Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports, confirmed on Monday that Green would be declining his player option for the 2023-24 season, forgoing a $27.6 million salary.

Green has been a key player for the Warriors, helping the team secure four NBA titles during his tenure. Despite his decision to enter free agency, betting odds favor his return to the Warriors, with DraftKings listing the team as the -150 favorite for Green’s next season.

However, if Green decides to part ways with the Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks are seen as the most likely destinations.

Who would Draymond Green play with at LA Lakers?

The Lakers, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, could offer Green a chance to join another superstar team. On the other hand, the Mavericks could become an attractive option if Kyrie Irving decides to return and team up with Luka Doncic.

The Phoenix Suns, who are reportedly in the process of acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, are also in the running, with odds of +1100 to sign Green.

Green, a four-time All-Star, has had an impressive career, averaging 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 758 games since being drafted by the Warriors in 2012. He was also named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

The Warriors’ new general manager, Mike Dunleavy Jr., expressed the team’s desire to retain Green. “We really want Draymond back,” Dunleavy said. “What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. That’s very important.”

However, the Warriors, like many other teams, are preparing for the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which will impose higher penalties for teams operating above the luxury tax. Despite these challenges, Dunleavy remains confident in the team’s ability to navigate the situation.

When did Draymond Green decide to enter free agency?

Green’s decision to enter free agency comes after the Warriors were eliminated by the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs this season. Green was also suspended for one game in the first-round series against Sacramento due to an incident with Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Despite his occasional on-court controversies, including 162 career technical fouls, 17 ejections, and four suspensions, Green remains a sought-after player. The Sacramento Kings, despite being longshots at +3000, are also potential contenders for Green’s services.

Last October, the Warriors fined Green an undisclosed amount for an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Despite these incidents, Green’s contributions to the Warriors and the NBA have been significant, making his free agency one of the most anticipated events of the upcoming season.